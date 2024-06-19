SThree’s (STEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.99) price objective on the stock.
SThree Trading Up 0.6 %
LON STEM opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.81).
SThree Company Profile
