SThree’s (STEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.99) price objective on the stock.

SThree Trading Up 0.6 %

LON STEM opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.81).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

