Stifel Nicolaus Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$70.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital set a C$66.00 price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.10.

