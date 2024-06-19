StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
NYSE EXPR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
