StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of GIGM opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.39.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.