StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.
UTStarcom Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.