StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $511.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.07.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
