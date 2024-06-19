StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.