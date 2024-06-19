StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.