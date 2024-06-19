StockNews.com Upgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of GMS stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GMS by 58.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at $316,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GMS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

