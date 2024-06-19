Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Shares Down 1.7%

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.74). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.76).

Strip Tinning Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,170.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Strip Tinning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.