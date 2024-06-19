Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 241.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after buying an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stryker by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $348.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

