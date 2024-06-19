Super Hi International Holding Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 26th (NASDAQ:HDL)

Super Hi International’s (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 26th. Super Hi International had issued 2,692,700 shares in its IPO on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $52,669,212 based on an initial share price of $19.56. During Super Hi International’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Super Hi International Stock Performance
HDL opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Super Hi International has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
Super Hi International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Super Hi International
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.