Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 0.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $867.00 and last traded at $845.29. 2,083,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,582,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $844.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $837.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

