Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYZ. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sylogist presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.08.

Sylogist Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$9.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.44 million, a PE ratio of 487.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.49. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$6.46 and a 1 year high of C$10.79.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts expect that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Edkins bought 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

