Syon Capital LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

