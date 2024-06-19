Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Sysco by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

