Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.54. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
