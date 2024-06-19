Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $181.58 and last traded at $182.21, with a volume of 3316699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.24.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $928.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.91.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
