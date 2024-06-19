Tate & Lyle plc (TATYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6051 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.
About Tate & Lyle
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.