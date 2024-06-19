Tate & Lyle plc (TATYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6051 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

