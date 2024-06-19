Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TMHC stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,080. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

