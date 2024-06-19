Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.06

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.06 and traded as low as C$34.33. Tecsys shares last traded at C$34.33, with a volume of 10,330 shares.

Tecsys Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.86 million, a PE ratio of 245.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 75,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.50, for a total value of C$2,827,687.50. In other Tecsys news, Senior Officer Mark Joseph Bentler sold 22,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.50, for a total value of C$830,625.00. Also, Director David Brereton sold 75,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.50, for a total transaction of C$2,827,687.50. Corporate insiders own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

