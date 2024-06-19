Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.47

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $16.82. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 57,942 shares traded.
Tejon Ranch Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $449.44 million, a P/E ratio of 559.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tejon Ranch
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.