Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.47

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $16.82. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 57,942 shares traded.

Tejon Ranch Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $449.44 million, a P/E ratio of 559.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,173 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.