Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($24.55) and last traded at GBX 1,915.30 ($24.34), with a volume of 132574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,874 ($23.81).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.60) dividend. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is presently 9,647.06%.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,188.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,775.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.79.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.