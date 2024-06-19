TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. TFI International has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.