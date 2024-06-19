The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $60.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $55,543,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

