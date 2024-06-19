The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
