The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.85. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 53,366 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

