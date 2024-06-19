The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

