The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

KHC opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

