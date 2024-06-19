The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
