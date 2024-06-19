The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 4th Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG stock opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $397.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

