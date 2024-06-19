The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Sells $10,920.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $10,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jane Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $88,226.10.

Vita Coco Stock Down 2.9 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

