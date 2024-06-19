The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Jonathan Burth Sells 2,845 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44.

Vita Coco Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ COCO opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,931,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 72.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 230,991 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $22,321,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth $18,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

