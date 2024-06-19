The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Sells $84,318.30 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,900.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00.

Vita Coco Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $113,931,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after buying an additional 230,991 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,321,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

