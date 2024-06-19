The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Position Increased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Western Union were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

