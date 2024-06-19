Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson Buys 81 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$166.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,525.38.

TRI stock opened at C$228.49 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$224.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$210.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$183.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

