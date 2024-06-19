ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Alon Rotem Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) insider Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Alon Rotem sold 10,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,607 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 362,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

