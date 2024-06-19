Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 55,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $367,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,124,227.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

Tile Shop Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $309.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

