Tim Lawlor Buys 12 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,218 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £146.16 ($185.72).
Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,293 ($16.43) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($197.15).
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,127 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £146.51 ($186.16).
Vistry Group Trading Down 1.0 %
LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,074.96. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,383 ($17.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,898.44, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
