Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous dividend of $0.08.

TIM Stock Performance

NYSE TIMB opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. TIM has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

