Toast Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 23,712 call options on the company. This is an increase of 28% compared to the average volume of 18,455 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,398.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,694. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Toast by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 150,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE TOST opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

