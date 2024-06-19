Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.20

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.20 and traded as high as C$20.69. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$20.53, with a volume of 219,499 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.89.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.20.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

