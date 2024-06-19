TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.71

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as low as $26.23. TowneBank shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 167,983 shares traded.

TowneBank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TowneBank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,140,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $10,851,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

