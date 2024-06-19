Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ball (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 456% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,428 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Get Ball alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.