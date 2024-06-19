Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 29,280 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 766% compared to the average volume of 3,382 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,359 shares in the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $301.20 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.18.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

