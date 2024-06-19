Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Ryan Maughan Buys 3,946 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £4,971.96 ($6,317.61).

Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ryan Maughan bought 3,563 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £3,491.74 ($4,436.77).

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

TRT opened at GBX 127 ($1.61) on Wednesday. Transense Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.64.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

