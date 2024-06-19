Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $774.56

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 774.56 ($9.84) and traded as high as GBX 831 ($10.56). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 816 ($10.37), with a volume of 500,859 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.18) to GBX 800 ($10.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.02) to GBX 950 ($12.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 845 ($10.74).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

About Travis Perkins

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,533.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 774.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

