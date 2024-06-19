Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $45,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

