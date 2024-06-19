Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $76,027,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $18,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

