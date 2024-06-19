Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.