TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
TRST opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $511.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
